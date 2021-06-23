ROGERSVILLE — The second of three defendants accused in the 2017 murder of 26-year-old Callie Mahayla Ison has been sentenced to 30 years in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
William Cody Mullins 27, of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, was originally indicted in 2018 along with two co-defendants on one count of first-degree murder.
Mullins was prepared to stand trial in Rogersville beginning Monday but instead made an Alford plea on Friday before Judge John Dugger to the reduced charge of second- degree murder.
An Alford plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but it’s an admission that he could have been found guilty by a jury based on the evidence against him. His 30-year sentence must be served at 100%, although he is still eligible for good behavior release of 15%.
That puts Mullins’ minimum sentence at 25.5 years. Mullins has been incarcerated since Feb. 6, 2018.
His co-defendant, Charles Timothy Gray, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty on June 20, 2019, to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole (minimum 51 years of incarceration).
The third defendant, Augusta Dawn Hall, 31, of Johnson City, is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 1.
On Nov. 24, 2017, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off East Pumpkin Valley Road in the Clinch community after a deer hunter discovered a badly decomposed body in a creek.
The victim was identified as Ison, who resided in Big Stone Gap.
The indictments established the date of her murder between Oct. 9-11, 2017, and the autopsy report stated she died from a gunshot wound.
Rogersville attorney William Phillips, who represented Mullins, said he would have argued at trial that it was Gray who pulled the trigger and his client hadn’t killed anyone.
A motive for Ison’s death hasn’t been released by authorities. Phillips said Ison and Gray had been in a relationship, and the only possible motive he was aware of was a dispute over a wallet.
Mullins technically pleaded to criminal responsibility as a party to the crime of second-degree murder.
“That requires aiding or intending to aid someone in the commission of murder,” Phillips said. “Our theory was that he didn’t commit the act of murder. Essentially, he was afraid of the person he had just seen shoot this girl, and that’s why he helped. I think the prospect of life without the possibility of parole was more than he could handle.”
