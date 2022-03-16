POUND — Tuesday night marked a change in how the Pound Town Council has done business since December 2021.
The regular March meeting saw appointment of a new volunteer town attorney and town clerk treasurer and commitment to an assistance deal with the Virginia Municipal League on several basic aspects of town government.
Town Attorney and local government consultant Greg Baker took a seat next to council members after his appointment, telling the five members that they needed to take “baby steps” to begin solving a range of problems the town has faced.
Speaking to Glenn Cantrell — the lone council member to oppose Baker’s appointment on grounds that “(Baker) said he wouldn’t work for us because the town is a hot mess” — Baker thanked Cantrell for his service on council.
“At that time it was a hot mess,” Baker said. “As parliamentarian, I’m not going to allow it to go back into a hot mess.”
Baker cautioned the council — Cantrell, Leabern Kennedy and newly appointed members Kristin Foley, Doris Mullins and Kensleigh Browning — that it needs to stop name calling and allegations that were a frequent feature of council meetings over the past 2½ years. He also recommended several ground rules for meetings, including three- and five-minute limits on public and council comments, keeping the public from interrupting council discussions, learning to “disagree agreeably” and looking forward instead of to the past.
“If you govern, the town will never have an issue of losing its charter,” said Baker. “The blame game is over. If you want to save the town, you need to move forward.”
The council voted unanimously to approve a 10-point agreement with the Virginia Municipal League for a range of technical assistance with a variety of fiscal and administrative issues in the wake of General Assembly legislation that could revoke the town charter in November 2023.
The agreement involves mutual town-VML acknowledgment the town needs help. Council agrees to follow all local, state and federal laws while showing courtesy and respect among all members. Council members cannot use their positions for revenge, embarrassing other council members or settling personal differences.
The VML agreement also requires council to follow legal requirements in choosing league options for help. All council members must participate in all legally required training such as conflict of interest, state Freedom of Information Act and elected official orientation.
Council members also must “recognize and agree that the welfare of the town of Pound is more important than personal disagreements or differences and we will work together amicably.”
Conduct as elected officials was stressed again in the agreement — personal attacks against other members during meetings is prohibited. If the council violates any provision of the agreement, it loses eligibility for VML assistance and “we understand that the consequences may be the revocation of the town’s charter and/or potential personal and municipal liability.”
The council moved on several items after the VML resolution, appointing resident and retired U.S. Forest Service Administrator Linda Meade as volunteer part-time clerk-treasurer for no longer than six months. The council also voted to have VML draft a job description and advertisement to hire a clerk treasurer and street/maintenance worker.
Baker recommended and council approved advertisement of a public hearing at the April 19 regular meeting for a state-mandated ordinance to move town elections from May to November. Baker said he would write the ordinance draft and provide other services at no charge to the town.
“Can you believe a lawyer working for free?” Baker said to laughter from the council and the audience of about 20 people.
Baker recommended that the council compile a list of bills payable along with vendor, amount and reason for expenditure so they can consider making payments according to proper procedure at a recessed meeting on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. The council approved four council members — Kennedy, Foley, Mullins and Browning — for authority to sign town checks as needed.
The council interrupted its agenda to congratulate the Wise Central High School state champion Lady Warriors basketball team, standing with the team for photos.
Five current and former employees had their town paychecks declined by a local bank because of improperly authorized signatures, and Baker said the signature vote would resolve that matter. Kennedy moved, with unanimous council approval, to issue properly signed checks to those employees.
Baker said he will provide state-mandated FOIA and conflict- of-interest training for council at the March 21 recessed meeting.
Public comment included remarks on the meeting.
“I think you conducted a real meeting tonight,” said landowner Walter Crouse.
“Congratulations, I appreciate all of you sitting up there tonight,” former councilmember Terry Short said. “You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you’ll never see again.”
“This was a very refreshing night,” said resident Michelle Mullins. “No one has raised their voice. No one had disagreed.”