breaking SCSO seeks person of interest in shooting probe From staff reports Jan 18, 2023 BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for a person believed to be armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting investigation late Wednesday.SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a news release that deputies were called to a residence on Deck Lane in Blountville earlier Wednesday in relation to an apparent shooting.Seabolt said that investigators are attempting to locate and speak to a person of interest, identified as Donald Harry Britt, age 32. Britt is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing shorts, a gray hoodie, and no shoes.The release said that Britt could possibly be in a red Chevrolet Camaro or a red Dodge Challenger. Seabolt cautioned that Britt is considered armed and should not be approached.Anyone who knows Britt's location should call 911, Seabolt said. Non-emergency information regarding Britt can be communicated to the SCSO by calling (423) 279-7330.