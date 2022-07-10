BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at the Highway 421 boat ramp, where a person is believed to have died after falling in the lake while unloading a boat.
According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt, SCSO received a call at 6:49 Sunday morning. Investigators spoke to witnesses on a boat that described hearing someone yell for help.
The witnesses led responders to the area near the ramp. The SCSO Dive Team recovered a body from the lake.
Foul play is not suspected, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation.
The identity of the victim has not been released.