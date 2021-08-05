BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Laborne Waltrip, 62, of Blountville, with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after child pornography was found on a computer during a search of his home Thursday morning.
According to a press release:
• The sheriff’s office recently received two tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child pornography.
• Investigators began in investigation into the suspected child pornography and secured subpoenas to determine the physical location of the Internet Protocol (IP) address that was provided with the tips.
• Thursday morning a search warrant was executed at the residence of Waltrip.
• A computer was seized for review during the search and an examination of its contents revealed seven images of children engaged in sexual activity.
• Waltrip was arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
• As of Thursday afternoon, Waltrip remained in the Sullivan County Jai and bond had not yet been set.