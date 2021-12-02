GATE CITY — The Route 650 bridge in Scott County will soon officially honor the first county administrator, Otis Gene Dishner.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted at its Wednesday meeting to name the bridge on Fincastle Road in Duffield the O. Gene Dishner Memorial Bridge after the first county administrator, who passed away at age 82 last year.
“I never knew Mr. Dishner, but having read about him, I’m very impressed,” said Selma Hood, who represents the Duffield area and brought the dedication suggestion to the board. “He was a very impressive person.”
Dishner served as administrator from 1968 to 1978 and was awarded the Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year Award by the Virginia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators in 1975. He later became Virginia’s first Department of Housing and Community Development director and served as the director of the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy from 1985 to 2005. In 2001, the DMME became the first state agency to win three U.S. Senate Productivity and Quality Awards, including the Medallion of Excellence and Award for Continuing Excellence.
The former administrator graduated from Rye Cove High School and East Tennessee State University and was also an Army veteran.
“It’s well-deserved,” BOS Chairman Danny Mann said. “It’s good for the county to recognize someone who contributed the way that Gene Dishner did.”
The resolution will be sent to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for consideration. County Administrator Freda Starnes said the county’s last dedication cost $300. From there, she said, a dedication will be set later in 2022.
Projects on tap
Mike Dishman with the Scott County Public Service Authority delivered an update on water projects that have been funded and are under construction, projects that are funded, and those that are not yet funded.
“The progress on construction has been slow,” Dishman said.
Projects funded and under construction:
• Daniel Boone sewer project (phase one)
• Sustainability improvements
• Alley Valley, Dingus Hollow, Gas Well Road water extension
• Upper Cliff Mountain/Blackgum Lane water extension
Projects funded:
• Robinette Valley and Hunters Valley West waterline extension
• Nickelsville water improvements and wastewater improvements
• Yuma sewer (phases two, three and four)
• Hilton sewer (phases one, two and three)
• Weber City water main replacement/leakage reduction (phase 2)
• Central Scott County water project
Projects not yet funded:
• Multi-community water extension
• Reed Hollow Road water extension
Other business
The BOS removed two public hearings from its agenda, one regarding the Scott County Animal and Rabies Control Ordinance and another on a 6% levy on the food and beverage tax. Mann said the board looks to hold those public hearings at the first meeting of the new year, which is set for Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 8:30 a.m.