GATE CITY — The equalization board in Scott County, along with its citizen tax reassessment appointments, will soon start anew. However, concerns still abound.
The board was designed to hear citizen complaints and concerns following the tax reassessment required by Virginia law. The panel was dissolved last month when Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Hamilton signed an amended order from County Attorney Sally Kegley — and after the Board of Supervisors voted to dissolve the board of equalization at its April 6 meeting.
“I feel that the taxpayers of Scott County deserve better,” said Catherine Turner, the former chair of the now-dissolved equalization board at Wednesday's BOS meeting. “I feel that the board of equalization was made out to be a scapegoat for the supervisors, the county administrator, and appraisers and their blunders. I resent that terribly.
“We were trying to be fair to the people of Scott County and do the right thing by them.”
According to documents obtained by the Kingsport Times News, Kegley requested the dissolution of the board and removal of its six members and two alternates on Thursday, April 14. The request was made after “issues concerning notice, proper procedure and make-up of the board” were brought to the BOS. According to the Code of Virginia 58.1-3370, appointment and removal of members on the board of equalization can only occur through the circuit court.
After the April 6 meeting when the BOS voted to dissolve the board, BOS Chairman Danny Mann cited board of equalization member qualifications as the reason for the move. According to Code of Virginia § 58.1-3374, board of equalization members must be residents of the locality.
Turner told the BOS on Wednesday she lives in Gate City and returned in June 2021 from a stay in Texas before she was appointed to the equalization board in December 2021. According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, a resident is a “person who lives in Virginia, or maintains a place of abode here, for more than 183 days during the year.” It also says the period of residency does not have to be consecutive.
“If we were not qualified,” former equalization board member George McDavid asked the BOS at the meeting, “why did you pick us and why did the judge appoint us?”
“It's a hard job you guys have got,” said Jack Compton, another former member of the equalization board who addressed the BOS on Wednesday. “I know the decision you all made wasn't taken lightly. But I feel that all the members of that board were qualified. I want to thank you all for doing what you’re doing, but I don’t like how it was handled.”
Following Wednesday’s citizen comment period, Mann said the BOS aims to name new members to the equalization board to complete the reassessment appointments by the September deadline.
“Decisions were made that we felt were necessary,” Mann said. “No names were ever mentioned as far as I know. This was done because we felt that by law we had to do what we had to do. It is hard to get people to serve. It's a full-time job. You have to be retired to do it. It’s five days a week. We thank you who served. We will get through this with a new equalization board, and hopefully we can get this done by the end of August. We have a pretty tight timeline.”
Mann told the Times News after the April 6 meeting that the Virginia Department of Taxation discussed the equalization board’s future with county officials as well as the board’s legal counsel during closed session. He said the option the department suggested was the option to dissolve the board and restart the appointments.
Citizens have taken to the podium at BOS meetings over the past few months to express concern and confusion about the most recent reassessment. In April, one citizen said he was unable to schedule an appointment to discuss his questions and concerns regarding the tax reassessment on his property.
In March, a motion to extend the appointment period between citizens and the board of equalization failed in a 4-3 vote. At the March meeting, BOS member Jeremy Herron said he had gotten phone calls from citizens concerned about their reassessments, citing issues getting an appointment with the equalization board.
“People talked about confusion about when the appraisal people had their meetings,” Herron said. “Some thought that was the board of equalization. Some people couldn’t get through and said the lines were busy.”
Other members felt extending the appointment deadline would set a bad precedent.
“I think changing the ordinance that we put in place would be setting a precedent that we should not be doing,” Mann said at the March meeting. “... We put these deadlines in place, and we get it out every way that we know how we can possibly put it out there.”
Some former members of the equalization board believe there were instances where the phone lines were not working for citizens calling to set up an appointment.
“The phone lines didn’t work one day out of the 10-day period that taxpayers were trying to get appointments,” Turner said on Wednesday. “It is ludicrous to think you can use 10 days to get appointments for this. … I feel like the people of Scott County should have the right to voice their opposition to the tax space that Wingate had suggested.”
The property tax reassessment was conducted by Wingate Appraisal Service out of Roanoke for $275,000. Virginia law requires periodic reassessments of real estate. Scott County has a reassessment every six years. According to the county’s website, the last reassessment was conducted in 2016.
Citizens have expressed concerns about the appraisal as well. One Weber City resident said at the April 6 BOS meeting his assessment went up 106% on land that is considered a flood zone.
The equalization board and its citizen appointments will restart this year. However, the tax reassessment from Wingate will not be reconducted.
First, the BOS faces rebuilding the equalization board.
County Administrator Freda Starnes said the BOS currently has 10 names submitted for the new panel, but it needs one to two more.
“This needs to happen sooner than later because of the time element to get it in before the end of August. … Shake the bushes,” Mann said to the BOS. “It's hard to get people to serve. We’ve got to get somebody.”
The BOS plans to schedule its next meeting for Tuesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. to discuss its upcoming budget. The BOS will also discuss board of equalization nominations.