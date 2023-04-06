Dollar Tree & Family Dollar - 1

DUFFIELD — Residents of Duffield learned they will have a new shopping option later this year: a combination Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

The 10,500-square-foot building will be located at 711 Duff Patt Highway and will offer affordable products to the Scott County community. Shoppers will find groceries, household items, personal care products, seasonal items, home decor, cleaning supplies and beauty products. Construction is set to begin at the end of April or beginning of May.

