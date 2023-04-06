DUFFIELD — Residents of Duffield learned they will have a new shopping option later this year: a combination Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.
The 10,500-square-foot building will be located at 711 Duff Patt Highway and will offer affordable products to the Scott County community. Shoppers will find groceries, household items, personal care products, seasonal items, home decor, cleaning supplies and beauty products. Construction is set to begin at the end of April or beginning of May.
The new store will create job opportunities and foster economic growth. James Brock, development manager of Twin Rivers Capital, said he was thrilled to bring the combo store to Duffield and to serve local residents.
“Our goal is to provide our tenant with outstanding real estate and infrastructure in order to provide its customers with a convenient and affordable shopping experience that offers high-quality products at unbeatable prices,” Brock said.
Dollar Tree has its own connections to the state, since the store got its start in Virginia in 1953. Many officials expressed their gratitude for the upcoming business.
“We are delighted to welcome Family Dollar/Dollar Tree to Duffield,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore. “We want to thank the companies for their investment and confidence in our community.”
Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion cited the new store as a way to show investors that Scott County is open for business and how it is important to emphasize local economic development.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be of assistance in this case by working with Scott County, Twin Rivers Capital, and our state permitting agencies to advance this project and support the positive impact it will have in the local community,” said Pillion.