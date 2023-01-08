GATE CITY — Last month, the Scott County Rotary Club awarded five students in the Rotary Service Above Self Essay Contest.
Students were required to submit a one- to two-page essay that aligned with the Rotary club motto. The essays were judged by local Rotarians and community representatives based on originality, development of theme and mechanics and neatness.
The winners were Madeline Perry (first place), Asia Grace Marshall (second place), Arabella Reed (third place), Holly Caldwell (honorable mention) and Kevin Price (honorable mention).
$2,400 was distributed among the winners: $1,000 for first place, $700 for second place, $500 for third place and $100 for each honorable mention. Each winner also received a Rotary keychain and certificate.
“This year, we were pleased to sponsor an essay contest for high school juniors using the Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ ” said Roger Lane, club president. “This motto defines our work as Rotarians — helping others without expecting anything in return. The essay contest gave students an opportunity to express their ideas about ‘Service Above Self’.”
Perry was one of the four winners from Gate City High School and hopes to become a 4-H director or farm agent in the future.
“When we serve others without the expectation of anything in return, we are not only building our own character, but we are also helping to build others up to do the same,” she wrote in her essay. “It is often easy to get caught up in our own responsibilities, worries, and desires. However, it is important to think beyond ourselves, for this mindset is what a life of value and success is all about.”