Essay Contest Winners

The winners of the Scott County Rotary Club essay contest are Kevin Price, Arabella Reed, Madeline Perry, Asia Grace Marshall and Holly Caldwell.

 Contributed/Scott County Rotary Club

GATE CITY — Last month, the Scott County Rotary Club awarded five students in the Rotary Service Above Self Essay Contest.

Students were required to submit a one- to two-page essay that aligned with the Rotary club motto. The essays were judged by local Rotarians and community representatives based on originality, development of theme and mechanics and neatness.

For more information about the Scott County Rotary Club, visit scottcountyrotary.org/.