FORT BLACKMORE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating an air compressor that was stolen last week.
A Chicago pneumatic towable air compressor was taken in the early morning hours of Nov. 3-4, officials said. According to police, the compressor was taken from a construction site on Route 72 in Fort Blackmore.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Captain J.C. Starnes with the SCSO’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (276) 386-1351 or central dispatch at (276) 386-9111.