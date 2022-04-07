DUFFIELD — The Scott County Sheriff's Office will host its Easter egg hunt with Calvary Bible Church this weekend.
The Easter egg hunt will start with registration at 1 p.m. with an Easter egg hunt to follow at Natural Tunnel State Park, 1420 Natural Tunnel Parkway, Duffield. Food will be provided.
Event goers are asked to consider offering donations for the Scott County Animal Shelter. The shelter is specifically in need dry dog food, bleach, dawn dish detergent, leashes and collars.
