GATE CITY — Scott County students will be heading back to the classroom four days a week after the school board voted to make the change Tuesday evening.
The board unanimously voted to switch from its current hybrid-style plan to an onsite plan, in which students will learn in classrooms Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with remote learning on Wednesday. The new plan will take effect Thursday, Sept. 17.
Before making its decision, the board heard via telephone from Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts. She noted that the county still falls within the threshold of substantial COVID-19 transmission, although cases have declined in recent weeks. Even with the decline, Cantrell suggested that it may be too early for more students to return to classroom learning, as it could lead to a spike in cases.
Earlier in the meeting, though, 10 individuals spoke during the public comment period, all of whom were in favor of in-person learning. Some cited technology issues as reasons for returning to an onsite plan, while others said students need to return to a more structured schedule to learn best.
Siding with those who spoke during public comment, board members saw onsite learning as the best path forward, noting that frequent sanitizing of classrooms and buses will take place.
However, families who prefer their children continue learning virtually will still have that option.
Superintendent John Ferguson asked that citizens continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently to ensure case numbers continue to decline.