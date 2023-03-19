Virginia’s Scott County Public Schools district has stayed busy updating, renovating and maintaining classroom success and functionality while recovering from COVID-19 losses.

One of the major ways has been through projects completed through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER). According to their website, Scott County Public Schools was awarded $6,277,176.41 in ESSER III funds. They will use more than $2.2 million of those funds to address unfinished learning and they will use in excess of $3.5 million of them to replace roofing materials, windows and COVID-related medical needs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


For more information about Scott County Public Schools, visit scottschools.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you