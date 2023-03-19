Virginia’s Scott County Public Schools district has stayed busy updating, renovating and maintaining classroom success and functionality while recovering from COVID-19 losses.
One of the major ways has been through projects completed through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER). According to their website, Scott County Public Schools was awarded $6,277,176.41 in ESSER III funds. They will use more than $2.2 million of those funds to address unfinished learning and they will use in excess of $3.5 million of them to replace roofing materials, windows and COVID-related medical needs.
Locations like Rye Cove Intermediate School, Weber City Elementary School and Dungannon Intermediate School will see some of these improvements.
The school system is looking at using Virginia’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to update the existing heating system at Duffield Primary School, Weber City Elementary School and Nickelsville Elementary School. The largest issue has been issues with production delays and inflation.
“What we had projected in terms of, especially with the installation and upgrades to the heating and cooling systems at the three schools, it’s quadrupled in what we originally had estimated it to be,” said John Ferguson, superintendent for Scott County Public Schools. “So there again we are facing not only an increase in price, but the materials as well.”
Ferguson mentioned officials hope to have the heating installations completed by the upcoming fall when students return after summer break.
“We have projects we want to complete, but the companies don’t have the materials to complete it with,” he added. “That is a challenge of its own.”
Through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, Scott County Public Schools is able to offer after-school programs at three sites and provide tutoring opportunities at each school.
Statewide, schools have also integrated the use of IXL, an immersive learning program free to students.
At the February board meeting, Ferguson announced the school system received $120,558 from the National School Lunch Program Equipment Grant for Gate City Middle School, Rye Cove High School, Twin Springs High School and Weber City Elementary. This grant helps schools purchase the equipment needed to serve healthier food and improve food safety.