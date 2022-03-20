GATE CITY — The Scott County school system made it through the height of COVID-19. But now in 2022, the school division is tackling the impacts of lost instruction time and lost teacher and student interaction.
“Our greatest challenge at this point is getting our students the help and the additional attention they need that they unfortunately missed due to being away from their teachers and classmates,” said Superintendent John Ferguson. “We’re trying to recoup what we lost educationally as well as socially for the needs of our students. They fell behind.”
The school system has since used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to ensure all schools offer tutoring options to combat learning loss. Ferguson also said he has hired additional instructional assistants, nurses and special education teachers.
The school division’s focus isn’t just set on catching up educationally, though.
Scott County Schools has also worked to utilize its state and other grant funds to update aging facilities with various repairs and replacements.
The school system received $660,165.91 in original ESSER funds as well as $2.795,001.53 and $6,277,176.41 in additional ESSER dollars. Ferguson said some of those funds have already gone toward projects such as window replacements at Twin Springs High School and Yuma Elementary and roofing projects at Hilton Elementary and Duffield Primary.
“The biggest issue we have structurally is that of our roofs,” Ferguson said. “They are in need of replacement. That’s just the bottom line. They have outlived their life expectancy. We’re fortunate they lasted as long as they have, but they are beginning to wear very thin. We were looking for ways to pay for those type of projects. The ESSER funds have helped pave the way.”
Yet projects are still on the list, such as the Rye Cove Intermediate School roof replacement, which Ferguson said is on schedule for the summer. Other upcoming projects include window replacements at Dungannon Intermediate, Hiltons Elementary, Weber City Elementary, and the career and technical education building as well as roofing projects at Weber City Elementary and Twin Springs.
Recent shipping issues and increased inflation have impacted those plans, though.
“The unfortunate part is the way things are with materials,” Ferguson said. “Costs have just skyrocketed. We’ve got people that want to do the work, but the problem is having the materials in order to do them.”
Months ago the school system budgeted about $425,000 for the roof replacement project at Rye Cove, for example. However, Ferguson said, the new cost has risen by about $250,000. Those increases could also reduce the number of projects the school division is able to complete.
“That hurts,” Ferguson said. “It really changes a lot of things in terms of the number of projects we’re looking at. I hope that these additional costs won’t just make these projects disappear.”
The school system, Ferguson said, is looking for ways to recover following the learning loss over the past couple years. But he also said he recognizes the work it took to get through the time following the start of the pandemic.
“I have such an appreciation for all of our staff — from teachers, administrators, maintenance, technology. Everyone really chipped in to make the best of the situation to help our children. Everyone has done an outstanding job during this trying time. And they are still doing an outstanding job.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.