Each year, the Scott County Rotary Club provides for local students. On Monday, club members delivered backpacks filled with new clothes, shoes, socks, personal hygiene products and school supplies for Scott County students.
Club members shop for clothing and supplies during the summer months, then the backpacks are filled with the clothing and supplies and delivered to each school before school begins. The schools then distribute the backpacks to students.
“It is great to be back to a normal schedule for our Back-to-School Project after adjusting the schedule last year due to COVID,” said Ashley Clark, the club’s Back-to-School Committee Co-Chair. “Through the efforts of club members and community volunteers, this year’s students will have their backpacks before school starts. We hope this will make returning to school a little easier for them.”
In May 2000, Scott County Rotary Club began providing clothing, shoes, and school supplies to Scott County students by donating funds to the New Clothes for Kids Program, an organization in Kingsport. In 2006, the Club began managing its own project and named it Back-to-School.
The Back-to-School Project is funded primarily with the annual Charity Dinner sponsored by the Scott County Rotary Club. The Club’s Shoe Fund also assists in the purchase of shoes.