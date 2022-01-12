GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club’s humanitarian efforts reach beyond Southwest Virginia. In fact, they reach as far as southeast Africa.
Since 2018, the club has donated funds to provide an irrigation system to the Kadziyo community in Malawi. The project was designed to provide water to the Kadziyo Community and for its farming efforts, which help sustain its people throughout the year.
“We have completed the project, and it is very successful,” said Earline Lane, the club’s project committee chair in an email. “... It is because of the generosity of our community that we were able to accomplish so much. We want to let all our donors know that they made this project possible.”
The Scott County Rotary Club put $32,173 toward the project. A matching grant from the Rotary Foundation resulted in $26,186 for the project. Rotary District 7570 gave $10,000, and the Bwaila-Lilongwe Rotary Club also provided $200.
The project included a solar-power irrigation scheme covering 25 acres, a pit latrine, agricultural training for Kadziyo community farmers, a hand washing station, two security/storage buildings, fencing, and starter kits for farmers. Since the project’s completion, 434 farmers and their families (more than half were children) who migrated from villages during recent famines have returned to their homes.
Malawi is one of the world’s least developed countries, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The landlocked nation is dependent on imported goods and struggles with high population growth. The country also relies on rain to support its primary industry: agriculture. However, Malawi has dry, seasonal weather, making it prone to extreme climate conditions ranging from droughts to floods. As a result, Malawi is ranked 107th out of 113 countries by the Global Food Security Index. It is one the countries most susceptible to famine.
When crops fail, villagers are forced to sell land to purchase food to survive, which leads to less crop productivity in future years due to less arable land.
During a drought, women and children, who have to skip school, water crops by hand to help increase yields, while the men seek scarce employment in hopes of earning enough money to sustain their families until the next harvest. Despite these efforts, lives have been lost in poor harvest seasons due to famine.
“We have had an amazing journey during the past three years,” Lane said. “Our vision for the Kadziyo Community Irrigation Project began in 2018 after visiting the community and seeing firsthand the poverty and hunger in the area. Our belief at the time was ‘Together we can make a difference.’ ”
Since the completion of the project, 652 people now have access to improved drinking water and 80 farmers have access to irrigation for growing crops.
“We are seeing the benefits of the project,” said Roger Lane, Earline Lane’s husband and fellow club member. “They can grow crops year-round, even during the dry season. This project was made possible with donations from over 60 donors including churches, organizations, school groups, and individuals. Our theme has transitioned to ‘Together we are making a difference.’ ”