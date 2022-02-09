GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club is on the lookout for three students in need of scholarship dollars to put toward their future.
The rotary club will once again offer three $1,000 scholarships to one graduating senior from Gate City High School, Rye Cove High School and Twin Springs High School. The scholarships will go toward the first, second and third years of education or training at any accredited institution for the selected students.
“Each scholarship provides $3,000 for a student to attend a college of his or her choice,” said David Wettack, the Scholarship Committee chairman in a press release. “This is a great opportunity for students to earn extra funds to help with college expenses.”
Last year’s scholarship winners were Ethan Gibson from Gate City, Emilee Jerrell from Rye Cove and Kelli Parks from Twin Springs.
Scholarship winners must maintain a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher and “be a student of excellent moral character,” the release said. Each student must also agree to perform at least 20 hours of community service work directly related to Rotary Club projects during each year the scholarship funds are received.
To apply for the scholarship, students are asked to submit two written references, (one from a school official and one from a community leader or minister), a transcript, a Federal Student Aid Form (FAFSA) Student Aid Report (SAR) and a one-page, typed essay on how the student’s life experiences have contributed to who he or she is today and how they influenced his or her career goals. The scholarship application with its attachments are due to the student’s school counselor by April 22, 2022.
The first year’s scholarship is awarded after graduation from high school. The following year’s scholarships are awarded following completion of the prior school year.