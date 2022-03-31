GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club recently joined forces with the United Methodist Committee on Relief to provide hygiene kits for disaster relief.
The two groups worked to provide basic necessities for those who have had to leave their homes due to natural disasters. According to a press release, club members gathered on March 22 to prepare the kits, which include hand towels, bandages, soap, toothbrushes, combs and more.
“We are pleased to partner with UMCOR and provide hygiene kits to support people affected by disasters,” Rotary Club President Whitney McConnell said in the release. “This project provides our club another opportunity to ‘serve to change lives’ and reach those who are striving to rebuild their lives.”
The Scott County Rotary Club purchased materials for the kits and assembled them following instructions from UMCOR. Club members put together 144 kits for the project. Rotarian Bob McConnell delivered the kits to the Appalachian District United Methodist Church Office in Gate City, where they will be distributed through UMCOR.
Project volunteers included Bob McConnell, Susan Henderson, Madre Forsha, Rick Miller, Rufas Hood, Roger Lane, Chris Edwards, Tucker Barker, Wayne McClelland, Rebecca Riggs, Whitney McConnell and Earline Lane.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.