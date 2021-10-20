WEBER CITY — This year, the Scott County Rotary Club will continue its tradition of providing shoes for Scott County students.
The Rotary Club kicked off its 32nd Annual Shoe Fund Drive at Addington Oil Corporation in Weber City on Tuesday. Each year, the club provides new pairs of shoes and socks to underprivileged students in county schools, all from community donations.
“Once again, we are honored to begin the Shoe Fund Drive,” said Madre Forsha, the Rotary Club shoe fund chairman. “Year after year we are amazed and thankful for the generosity shown by our community. The continued success of the Shoe Fund Drive has allowed us to help hundreds of students each year. Our fundraising efforts will continue for the next few months. The school system has been a great partner to help us in making sure every student who needs assistance receives assistance.”
Club members join forces with local school officials to identify the needs of local students. From there, the shoes and socks are delivered to each school by Rotary members before the Christmas break. This year’s shoe fund goal is $20,000.
Club members provided 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks in 1989, during the first annual shoe drive, which was funded by club members alone. Soon afterward, club members realized the need within the county. The club then decided to seek community donations to serve more students in need of socks and shoes. Since then, the club has increased its goal amount and, along with the community, has provided for thousands of Scott County students for the past 31 years.
“We won’t always know the lives we touched and made better because we came together as a community of individuals, churches, organizations and businesses and contributed to a worthwhile project that supports our youth,” Rotary Club President Whitney McConnell said.
Tax-deductible donations can be made through the club’s Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia Facebook page (with no additional fees). You can also mail your donation to Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia, Children’s Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251. Updates to fundraising efforts will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.