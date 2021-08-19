GATE CITY — People across the country are looking for ways to pay their bills amid the pandemic. Now, a local agency is hoping to help Scott County residents with those same struggles.
Appalachian Community Action and Development is accepting applications for bill payment assistance from those who live in the county. Residents who qualify will receive up to $500 to help pay outstanding rent, mortgage or utility payments through the program.
“Most funding is for below 200% of the poverty guideline,” said Lisa Barton, the AppCAA executive director. “A lot of the true working poor are above that (number). Those are the people who sometimes need help but don’t qualify. We felt like this was a good way to help them. This allows someone up to 300% of the poverty guideline to qualify. That helps distribute this money.”
The one-time payment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must be a resident of Scott County, provide proof of income, provide a copy of their Social Security card, provide identification (driver’s license or ID card), have a COVID-related reason for the need, complete the application, have a copy of the bill to be paid and have a lease or mortgage statement in their name for mortgage or rental payment assistance.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors allotted $25,000 of CARES Act funding for the AppCAA COVID-19 relief funding program for county citizens. In addition to the program, the local agency provides services to low- to moderate-income people within Southwest Virginia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the agency has given out more than $200,000 in food, hygiene and diaper vouchers among residents of Norton, and Scott, Lee, and Wise counties.
“We help a lot of people with emergency services in the form of either food vouchers, utility payments, rent and mortgage programs through the state of Virginia and distributing those funds,” Barton said. “This is something that is in our wheelhouse. We’ve done a lot to help the community and we want to continue doing that for people in need.”
The Scott County COVID-19 relief program started at the beginning of August. Barton said it is up to local governing bodies to implement similar programs. But she hopes it’s an option that becomes more prevalent.
“This is something I wish all communities would consider doing,” Barton said, “to help those people who really need help the most.”