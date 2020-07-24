DUFFIELD — Scott County has received a $30,000 planning grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to evaluate and market federally designated Opportunity Zones in the LENOWISCO Planning District and Dickenson County.
The grant will help identify and market zones in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton on behalf of the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority and the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission. Dickenson County is a member of the authority.
Once the LPRIFA’s planning process is complete, localities will be able to market each designated Opportunity Zone throughout the United States and globally.
An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where private investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for capital gain tax incentives. There are more than 8,760 designated Qualified Opportunity Zones across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories.
“The collaboration between all of the LPRIFA member localities and the Department of Housing and Community Development to market Opportunity Zones in the region is an innovative approach to maximizing the region’s marketability,” said LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller.
“This study will be a vital tool in allowing all of the RIFA member localities to market Opportunity Zones to economic development prospects,” said Scott County Economic Development Director John Kilgore.