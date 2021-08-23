DUNGANNON — Those anxiously awaiting the annual Scott County Fair will have to wait until next year.
The Scott County Fair Committee opted to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns. The fair was set for Aug. 25-29 in Dungannon.
“With the recent surge of the Delta COVID-19 variant, especially among our younger population,” Scott County Tourism Director Pam Cox said in an email to the Times News, “the Fair Committee did not feel we could adequately sanitize carnival rides to ensure the health and safety of our children, who at this point are the most vulnerable.”
In 2014, the Scott County Fair returned after a 25-year hiatus. The fair typically includes carnival rides, a petting zoo and various challenges and obstacle courses. Cox said the committee aims to return in 2022.
“There has been a lot of interest in reviving a county fair, and the committee hopes to move forward next year,” Cox said. “It is unfortunate we had to cancel because the committee was really looking forward to a resurrected fair.”
The Burley Fest Horseshow, which typically coincides with the fair, is still scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. The annual horse show includes 45 age and event categories. The horse show will be held at 17257 Veterans Memorial Highway, Dungannon.
For more information on the Burley Fest Horse Show, call (276) 995-2275 or (423) 502-0138 or go to schorse.org. For more information on Scott County Tourism, go to https://www.explorescottcountyva.org/.