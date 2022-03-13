By MARINA WATERS
GATE CITY — The Scott County Board of Supervisors only received the potential plans for construction or renovations at the courthouse on March 2. But that project has already jumped to the top of the county’s to-do list.
“I knew it was coming,” said Danny Mann, the Scott County Board of Supervisors chairman. “Russell County is doing it. Washington County (Virginia) is doing it. We’re next. It’s just going to be a very expensive project. It’s really going to increase our debt service. It’s a concern, to me, to do that.”
Scott County needs more than 65,000 square feet for its various departments, according to a courthouse space needs study from Moseley Architects. Currently, according to Tony Bell, the firm’s civic sector leader, the courthouse offers just over 21,000 square feet.
Bell presented to the board seven project options ranging from adding a story onto the current courthouse to adding a second building for county departments on Manville Road. The state of Virginia offers a list of facility guidelines courthouses are recommended to follow. According to the guidelines, commonwealth courthouses should have features such as the separation of public, private/staff and prisoner circulation; building entry screening; and the ability to use modern information management and communications technologies.
Moseley Architect officials plan to offer price tags for the various options. Current construction costs, however, are about $400 per square foot, Bell said. That would land a 44,000-square-foot project at $17.8 million. A new 65,000-square-foot courthouse would be about $26 million.
However, the courthouse project isn’t the only item on the county’s list of work to complete.
Mann said the county recently appointed members to its equalization board that’s tasked with working with citizens through the recent tax reassessment.
Residents have voiced concerns about their increased property tax assessments. Virginia law requires periodic reassessments of real estate. Scott County has a reassessment every six years. According to the county’s website, the last reassessment took place in 2016. It also says Scott County utilized Wingate Appraisal Service for its 2022 assessment.
The recent reassessment cost the county around $275,000. However, in the future, the county is considering adding its own tax assessor’s office. In the meantime, county officials are meeting with concerned citizens regarding the tax assessment.
“It’s a thorn in everybody’s side,” Mann told the Times News. “That’s just a part of growing pains. Hopefully they can get it done by (the deadline on April 29) and the folks will be happy, somewhat, when it’s over.”
As for Scott County Schools, Mann said the school system will likely receive around $1.2 million from the county for general funding. Up ahead, he added, he hopes to see a change in how the school division manages its out-of-state students from a financial perspective.
“We’re having to pay for (out-of-state students’) education,” Mann said. “It’s hard to justify doing that.”
Mostly, the county looks to continue projects already in place, such as the Black Gum water project, which started after wells on Black Gum Lane in Duffield collapsed in November 2019.
Scott County declared the situation a local emergency in 2020, saying the water issue had created a humanitarian and public health crisis. Scott County Emergency Management provided water for the residents and the Duffield Fire Department hauled water to a collection tank on a weekly or semiweekly basis. Meanwhile, the Scott County PSA made efforts to seek funding to extend a water line to the area. Now, Mann said, Black Gum residents are set to receive water within the month.
“The construction is happening as we speak.”
The county is also preparing for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Project Pipeline set to close various road entrances to Route 23.
“They’re wanting to do something with the high traffic volume through there,” Mann said.
Kingsport is also involved in the highway improvements on Route 23, Mann said, which sees about 27,000 cars a day. The route includes 168 entrances, Mann said, many of which will close to ensure vehicle safety.
“Some of the businesses might not be happy with it because they may have three or four entrances to their property and they end up with two,” Mann said. “Anytime you restrict access to a business, they may think it hurts them. But VDOT has concerns with the number of accidents.”
For more information on Scott County, go to http://www.scottcountyva.com/
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.