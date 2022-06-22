GATE CITY — Like others throughout the region this week, the Scott County Economic Development Authority has seen the impact of the recent New People’s Bank outage.
On Wednesday, June 22, the Scott County EDA unanimously opted to authorize Chairman Roger Fraysier and EDA Director John Kilgore to pursue proposals from two to three other banks regarding accounts for the EDA.
The EDA currently has accounts with New People’s Bank and Powell Valley, authority members said. Bank officials said in a recent Q&A document on the New Peoples website that a “recent incident resulted in an interruption” to its “computer systems and banking services.”
“We are working alongside third-party technical experts to resolve these issues quickly and safely,” the document states. “The investigation is ongoing; we will provide additional information as we learn more.”
The EDA is yet to hear back from New Peoples Bank regarding their accounts, which, for instance, include the county’s small business loans, EDA members said.
“It’s a process,” said EDA member Lynn Fansler. “You can’t just flip a switch. They're probably guarding what they’re telling people because we’d be up in arms about our accounts.”
The bank’s drive-thru windows are open and available for certain transactions, such as withdrawing funds, making deposits, cashing checks and making loan payments, the bank’s website states. The bank’s ATMS are currently working, officials said, but the bank is currently unable to transfer funds.
“That’s an issue,” Kilgore said. “That’s a big concern for us.”
In other business, EDA members hope to see a completed Stony Creek and Devil’s Bathtub project by the end of the year.
Barge Design and Appalachian Conservation Corps are both working on a trail design to improve the safety of the Devil’s Fork Loop Trail, which leads to the Devil’s Bathtub, a top attraction within Scott County. Kilgore said the total project budget estimate is $353,430.18.
“We’ll continue to hopefully get that finished this year,” Kilgore said.
The EDA aims to also initiate a Nickelsville Farmers Market, with the help of a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture & Forestry Industries Development Fund. The EDA, along with Scott County and the Town of Nickelsville will however have to match the grant, which Kilgore said he hopes to find a solution to in an upcoming ARPA Committee meeting.
Currently, he said, the Nickelsville community could utilize a farmers market full of produce.
“Nickelsville is a far way from fresh food,” Kilgore said on Wednesday. “They would have access to fresh food. They have a Dollar General of course, but they can’t get vegetables (close) like that. That will be an asset for them.”
Kilgore also said Scott County’s current grants including the Bridging the Gap Grant, the three rounds of the Disaster Recovery along with others total $634,515. He added that 42 Scott County businesses have received grant funding through LENOWISCO regional grants for a total of $354,356.86.
The EDA also approved a request for fireworks at the annual Duffield Daze celebration in Scott County.
The next EDA meeting is set for Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at 190 Beech St. in Gate City. For more information, go to http://www.scottcountyva.org/.