By Rick Wagner
BLOUNTVILLE — As Sullivan County public schools restart in-person learning on Monday for the first time in more than five months, are you worried an asymptomatic employee might be with students and other employees despite a positive COVID-19 test result?
For the record, the county school system head and two Tennessee commissioners say teachers and other school staff in Sullivan County or anywhere else across Tennessee who test positive for COVID-19 would not be returned to the classroom until after at least a 10-day isolation period.
Doing so would require additional school board action beyond what Sullivan County’s board has done. Making school employees part of “critical infrastructure” would require approval by state health and education officials subject to adherence to added requirements of the state.
Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn wrote in an Aug. 18 letter addressing some school districts “considering designating certain school staff as ‘critical infrastructure worker’ under federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidance.”
“While isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19 will have a disruptive effect on school operations, such protocols are advised by the state and federal public health officials in order to protect the community and mitigate further virus transmission,” the letter says.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox, in an email to the Kingsport Times News Friday, referred to a Thursday article in the Times News about the recent school board vote making teachers “critical infrastructure” employees.
“Essentially, to qualify as a Critical Infrastructure agency, there must be additional considerations and action by boards of education. Our board initially passed the procedure based on early information,” Cox wrote.
That vote, characterized as making some employees “essential,” came during a March 24 school board meeting, based on just-received recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
“The Tennessee Health Department was not recognizing educators as Critical Infrastructure employees and this joint letter explains the process that must be followed to be considered,” Cox wrote. “In short, even though our board took preliminary action, we are not currently considered ‘Critical Infrastructure’ unless further consideration and action is taken by the board.”
The letter says the self-designation should be done in consultation with legal counsel and a very specific school board vote.
“To be clear, any critical infrastructure designation by a school district is not being adopted pursuant to any state-endorsed framework or authority, and the state makes no representation as to the legality or permissibility of such self-designation,” the letter to superintendents and directors across the state says. “As a reminder, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for ten (10) days and may not return to work until the end of the isolation period and feeling well/symptom free for at least 24 hours.”
Attachment A to the letter said all close contacts to a COVID-19 confirmed case, within six feet for 10 or more minutes total, would be required to do a 14-day quarantine after the last exposure to the individual. It also said students third grade and higher would be required to wear masks, as would all teachers and other staff.
Those who would be critical workers under the policy, if approved by the state, could continue working in person only if continuously wearing a face mask, staying six feet away from everybody, especially when eating and not wearing a mask, not going to any extracurricular school events and otherwise quarantining when not working.
A copy of the one-page letter and one-and-a-half page attachment outlining what is required to apply for approval of critical infrastructure designation is attached to the online version of this article.