The teams haven’t announced their names yet, but the schedule for the new Appalachian League was released Wednesday.
The 54-game season starts June 3 and runs through the first week of August. An all-star game is scheduled for July 27 and the league champion will be determined with postseason playoffs.
The Kingsport team opens at home on Thursday, June 3, starting a two-game series against Bluefield. The second homestand features Johnson City on June 5-6. The regular season concludes on Saturday, Aug. 7 against Bristol.
Home games will be at Hunter Wright Stadium.
“I think people will understand more when they see it, but I can’t explain how awesome this is going to be,” said Frank Lett, senior associate executive director at Visit Kingsport, the group that will be running the local franchise. “The level of talent is going to be great. The kids are going to be so excited to be playing in this league.”
The Appalachian League was one of the longest-running professional baseball leagues before the recent transformation into a summer collegiate league being jointly run by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball. It will be considered a development league for younger elite college players while also serving as a grooming ground for potential national team players.
All 10 cities from the league will be fielding teams this summer. The league will be broken into two divisions with Kingsport joining Johnson City, Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville in the West Division.
The Kingsport group has chosen a team name and mockups have been done of the new logo. Lett said they can’t release the name until it is officially approved by MLB, sometime in early 2021.
The coaching staffs and players for each team will be assigned by MLB and USA Baseball.
“I think we’re the only league in the United States that has already released a schedule for 2021,” Lett said. “That’s very exciting and it shows we’re headed in the right direction. We’re well on our way to playing baseball.”
The Kingsport organization has a presence on several social media platforms and can be followed on Facebook (@AppyLeagueKPT)) as well as Instagram and Twitter (@appyleague_kpt).