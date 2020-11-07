ROGERSVILLE — Two men accused in connection with an Aug. 16 home invasion and beating in Rogersville appeared in court this week on charges including aggravated burglary, assault and vandalism.
The incident was reported by a male and female victim at their residence on Jarvis Road.
Rogersville Police Department Detective Charlie Gibson said four males including Da’Quion Jakelous Carter and Peyton Dallas Buttry allegedly forced their way into the residence by kicking the door in with the male victim behind the door attempting to keep them out.
Carter then allegedly tackled and assaulted the male victim while another of the intruders allegedly turned over a table, broke a TV screen, and damaged some sheetrock. There was also damage to the door and door jamb.
Gibson told the Times News that a previous altercation between one of the four alleged intruders and the male victim may have led to the break-in and assault. The reason behind the original altercation was unknown, and Gibson said the incident remains under investigation.
In their statements to police, both the male and and female victim reportedly said they were “scarred for life” by the Aug. 16 incident.
As of Friday, only Carter, 26, 7139 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, and Buttry, 19, 449 Copeland Circle, Morristown, had been charged in the incident.
Gibson said one male may be cited to Juvenile Court, while the investigation continued as to what, if any, charges will be placed against the fourth male.
Buttry was arraigned on Monday and his bond was set at $1,500.
Carter was arraigned on Wednesday and his bond was set at $5,000. He was ordered to have no contact with either victim.
Their preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 25.