KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not.
It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Closer to home, it could even be the skeleton of a nuclear vessel at any TVA nuclear power plant. But it’s not.
What it is, is thousands of pounds of scaffolding helping to support a familiar structure that’s been part of the Kingsport landscape for more than 50 years.
“At any given moment, the entire roof of the Buck Van Huss Dome is resting snugly on that scaffolding,” said Dr. Andy True, the Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent for administration.
Because of the repair work on the roof, all D-B basketball games and indoor activities that would normally take place inside the dome have been relocated to the Tribe Athletic Complex on North John B. Dennis Highway. Access to the dome itself is restricted.
After seeing a photo of the scaffolding system at a recent game at the complex, D-B parent and girls basketball mom Kelly Frye was awestruck. “It’s pretty impressive,” she says.
Completed in 1967, the Buck Van Huss dome is composed of five circular compression rings. Because it is a dome shape, heat from inside naturally rises to the top of the structure.
“When we checked the fourth and fifth compression rings up top,” True says, “the moisture content of that wood from the heat was decreased to the level that, if there were some type of precipitation like heavy snow or a windy downdraft hitting the roof, stability would be a problem.”
Right now, the scaffolding extends up to the bottom of the wood, without actually putting pressure on it.
“It doesn’t really push up into the wood. ... The scaffolding is just underneath the wood, ready at any moment to accept weight from the roof,” he says. “Once repair work commences on top, the scaffolding will also allow for workers on the roof with construction equipment and materials. The scaffolding is there for the long term as construction workers go through their roof-strengthening process.”
The scaffolding is 60 feet tall and 75 feet at its widest point, all of it freestanding. It has about 4,000 horizontal and vertical pieces all hooked together. The entire scaffolding structure weighs about 70,000 pounds.
Workers from Towers Construction Services LLC headquartered in Kingsport assembled the maze of piping. Project manager David Torres and his group came up with a plan to build a scaffolding set-up just underneath the wooden beams to shore them up while the permanent fix is applied.
“The way the scaffolding itself is assembled, you have to support each leg of it by bracing everything to interlock all of the pieces together and distribute any future weight from the roof that might be applied to the structure beams.”
Torres says the company finished up a huge scaffolding assignment at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville just last year.
“It went up about 130 feet high, which requires an engineer to sign off on the work, as any scaffolding higher than 125 feet requires a higher approval,” he says. “That scaffolding was actually attached to the steel supports of the stadium itself while the project was going on. We finished that project before the beginning of last year’s football season.
“We anticipate with the D-B roof repair that we will have to add more scaffolding after the construction process begins in a few months.”
“Right now, we are in the design phase of the repair work,” True says. “We hope to have that completed by this summer with bids going out then. Construction could begin in late summer-early fall and last a little more than a year. We’d be looking at at least one more season of D-B basketball out at the Athletic Complex with the goal being the next year after that, playing basketball back home inside the dome.”
He says the total cost estimate of $20 million not only includes the roof repair, but replacing the arena seats, the gym floor, other structural work around the dome, the classrooms surrounding it, the activities lobby and office, and a new scoreboard, among other amenities.
But first on the schedule are plans for the dome itself and right now the support underneath it.
“Dome Technologies in Idaho is assisting us,” says True. “They are experts in the field. The Kingsport Board of Education has approved the architects to come up with what’s called a ‘steel under’ design, which puts a steel I-beam underneath every piece of wood above the floor. The wood would basically ‘sit’ on the steel beams, along with acoustical paneling. The look would be the same, but the support for the roof would be steel instead of wood as it is now.”
And just underneath that roof where the wood hits the metal is about 35 tons of webbed artwork in a maze of connections, just waiting to catch that roof should gravity cause a problem. Torres says that although the piping looks inviting to the imagination, it has a strong purpose.
“It looks like a big jungle gym that you’d really like to run out there and play around on,” he says. “But it’s all about supporting that roof.”