WISE — A former Wallens Ridge inmate convicted in December for killing his cellmate will see another 20 years added to his life sentence on prior convictions.
William A. Saunders, 52, an inmate at Red Onion State Prison, received his sentence Friday in Wise County Circuit Court about two months after his jury trial on charges of second-degree murder and strangulation. He admitted killing Donald W. Gary in May 2018, claiming self-defense.
Judge John Kilgore, who dismissed an additional capital murder charge against Saunders during the trial, sentenced Saunders to 20 years for the murder and five years for strangulation, with both to run concurrently with his prior life sentence for another murder.
Trial testimony indicated that Gray was above the legal limit for drunkenness, although a Wallens Ridge corrections officer testified there were no signs of alcohol or contraband wine-making in the cell. Saunders testified that Gary attacked him in the cell before he tried to restrain him and asked a guard to bring a senior officer to the cell.
“We are pleased with the sentence that the court imposed in this case and believe this is an appropriate disposition in this very serious case,” interim Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said Friday. “This sentencing hearing, and the conclusion of this case, will also bring closure to the victim’s family.”
Davis said he was committed to ensuring inmates’ safety in Wallens Ridge, Red Onion and Correctional Camp 18 in the county.