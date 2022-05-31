Saturdays with the Chef makes its return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 4.
“The Kingsport Farmers Market is a great place to shop, but we also strive to be a place where people can learn something new too,” Kristie Leonard, manager for the Kingsport Farmers Market, said in a press release.
Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce available at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Copies of each chef’s recipe will be available at the demo and online, and free samples are also available at each demo.
It’s a way for you to discover how to take advantage of those peak season produce items with creative tips and new recipes from local chefs.
The series takes place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in June and July at the Kingsport Farmers Market,
There will be no event on July 2 due to the holiday weekend.
Marketgoers can sample cooking from featured chefs from local businesses, then buy the ingredients to make it at home while you’re at the market.
The series is sponsored by Food City, Visit Kingsport and the City of Kingsport.
For more information on the Kingsport Farmers Market, please visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.