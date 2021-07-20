JONESVILLE — The public is welcome to Lee County Airport Saturday for a fly-in to highlight services at the facility.
The fly-in opens at 9 a.m. with a flag ceremony at 9:45. Invited local officials include the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Board of Supervisors; state First District Del. Terry Kilgore; state 38th District Sen. Todd Pillion; Congressman Morgan Griffith; and former state Sen. Bill Carrico.
Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairperson Lora Woods said the fly-in will let the public learn more about the airport’s role in the county and about the need for providing jet A fuel storage and handling at the site.
Woods said adding jet A fuel sales at the airport will be a factor in trying to get medical services such as Air Evac Lifeteam to base a helicopter at the airport. She cited at least two vehicle crashes in recent months in the county where medical helicopters were not able to respond because of weather at airports outside the county where those services are based.
County Airport Commission Chair Cody Wolford said that having jet A fuel capacity in addition to the airport’s 5,000-foot runway will also serve business jets and bolster economic development in the area.
Pilots flying in for Saturday’s event will be eligible for a 15-cent-per-gallon discount on aviation gasoline sales that day, Woods said.
Helicopters and crews from Air Evac Lifeteam and Virginia State Police MedFlight also have been invited.