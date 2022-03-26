KINGSPORT — A sprinkler that burst in the shelter of the Salvation Army has led the organization to start cleanup operations and reconstructing parts of the facility.
Capt. Aaron Abram, with the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said the extent of the damage is still being determined.
“We’re still having the estimates done,” Abram said.
The water damage from the incident left the Salvation Army scrambling to find places for its guests to stay. Abram said the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“A fire alarm went off and a youth worker went up and found there was a hole in the sprinkler pipe,” Abram said.
The family unit, TV room, and hallway on the second floor and the dining hall ceiling and hallway on the first floor sustained damage, Abram said.
For two nights, the shelter had to shuttle guests to the Salvation Army facility in Johnson City. However, the men’s and women’s dormitories were open by Thursday night.
Although Abram said, “We already fixed the leaking in the pipe,” addressing the water damage is a slow process.
There is now a team on site drying everything out. He said the affected areas will also require demolition and reconstruction.
It should be about a month before everything is completed. Until then, the Salvation Army continues to operate as normal.
He said the only thing that has been affected is the kitchen and preparation of food. Because the dining facility ceiling was damaged, the shelter is now precooking food. He said if anyone in the community can help with prepared food, it would be a boon to the organization.
“We’re having to do everything ‘to go’ until the dining room is fixed,” Abram said.