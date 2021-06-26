NORTON — Area first responders and the public ran circles around Norton on Saturday in support of city Police Chief James Lane.
Seven weeks after being injured in a gunfight, Lane was the guest at the Norton Community Hospital Rehab Heroes Run 5K.
More than 60 runners — including teams from the Norton Police Department and Wise County Sheriff’s Office — did their part to raise funds for Lane and his family as he continues recovery.
Race registrants filled an event banner with signed messages to Lane before he arrived, and several Norton officers gathered around the car as his mother pulled up to the Norton Expo Center.
“It’s a good day and a good reason to be out here,” Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said before joining his team for the race.
“When we’re running away from things and scared, they’re running into things and we appreciate them,” run coordinator Steve Childress told runners before the start.
“In life we never know what can happen,” Lane told the race crowd, “and I say to you enjoy the moment. Life is short and God gave me a chance again and I’m doing all I can as I recover to enjoy the days. I look forward to coming back to work and I will be back, I promise, and a part of this community.”
“You are all winners today and I will close by saying this, you are my heroes,” Lane added before heading to the starting line to sound the starter horn.
The race lineup included several current area residents and some people who saw the race as a homecoming. Jason Vance, a Coeburn native and Roanoke Police officer, and his wife, Selina, agreed that it was good to support Lane and to be back in the area.
“Someone asked me how I found out about this, and I said I keep up with the news here,” Jason Vance said with a laugh.
“It’s been seven weeks yesterday and that tells you I’m keeping count,” Lane said as he waited for runners. “It’s been challenging, humbling, probably a whole gamut of other adjectives, but also thankful. I’m thankful for each day. I thought I always was, but I’m just like anyone I take things in life for granted. With this, it has truly humbled me and gave me a perspective to appreciate the day.”
Lane said he still makes occasional visits to the department to handle some administrative tasks.
“I enjoy the opportunity to go in and do certain things as required,” said Lane. “I get the fellowship with my co-workers, my extended family as I refer to them. It’s the energy that we get from each other. I know it’s a morale booster for me and I hope that it’s at least one for them.”
Runner Adam Gibson led the Heroes Run pack and won overall male runner with an 18:15 time, and Sarah Carlson took overall female runner with a 23:06 time while the Wise County Sheriff’s team edged ahead of the Norton Police team for the race’s Chief’s Cup.
Lane said the time for finishing his rehab is still running.
“I don’t have a timeline,” said Lane. “I’m still having to go back to the surgeons to meet with them and for updates. It’s literally one day at a time but I hope as soon as possible.”