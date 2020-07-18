ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Police Department Chief Doug Nelson was honored Tuesday evening for helping coordinate the distribution of more than 14,000 face masks manufactured by local volunteers at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic between March and May.
Corkie Weart from Project Serve our Soldiers and Bill Hewitt from the Rogersville chapter of the Knights of Columbus attended Tuesday’s Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting representing the mask-making volunteers, who included members of the Happy Hearts Quilting Guild.
The Times News nicknamed that group of volunteers who addressed Hawkins County’s face mask shortage as the “Sewing Soldiers.”
“As you know, from March to May we undertook a project of making masks for Hawkins County, and over that seven-week period, more than 14,000 masks were made and distributed to 107 agencies or organizations throughout the county,” Hewitt told the BMA.
“Chief Nelson was an integral part of that by opening some doors, and in some cases delivering masks to those agencies: to the Justice Center, to the court systems, and to other agencies out there. That helped us a great deal in being able to get them out.”
Nelson was presented with a plague that stated, “In appreciation for your support with the distribution of 14,409 protective face masks to 107 Hawkins County agencies in cooperation with the City of Rogersville and the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce. (From) Hawkins County COVID-19 Sewing Soldiers, March 1 to May 1, 2020.”
The plaque also showed a group photo of more than 50 mask-making volunteers posing on the second to last distribution day on April 29 in front of the Rogersville National Guard Armory, which was the distribution staging area throughout the project.
Hewitt told Nelson the recognition of his efforts was well-deserved.
“A lot of people were really looking forward to getting them,” Nelson said. “Especially the day we took however many it was down to the ER. Several hundred. Them nurses came flying outside to get them. I really appreciate this. Thank you.”
Hewitt also acknowledged the assistance of Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker in identifying agencies in need of masks.