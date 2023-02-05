ABINGDON — ’Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023.
The jury process evaluates the work of current ’Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Applications and drop-offs will be accepted from March 7-19. The selection jury will be in session during the following week, and acceptance notifications will be sent in early April.
Members selected by the jury will also be entitled to participate in e-commerce and wholesale programs throughout Southwest Virginia.
To be eligible for the jury, members must have a current, active ’Round the Mountain membership and reside in one of the 19 counties or four cities in Southwest Virginia.
There is a nonrefundable $10 fee for each application submitted. The fee must be delivered along with the works, submitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday between March 7 and 19, and signed off to a Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace employee.
Members must submit five individual pieces within each media and/or technique and present all work as it would be when exhibited in galleries.
For more information about the ’Round the Mountain jury process and how to apply, visit online: