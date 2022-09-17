Top photo: A group of AmeriCorps volunteers working with the city of Norton take a break before Friday’s replacement of the U.S. flag at Flag Rock above Norton. Bottom photo: UVA Wise Army ROTC cadets salute as a new flag is raised.
A UVA Wise Army ROTC color guard raises a new U.S. flag at Flag Rock above Norton on Friday in a ceremony to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
UVA Wise Army ROTC cadets and instructors begin a march to Flag Rock Recreation Area Friday to replace the U.S. flag at the rock, part of an annual 9-11 ceremony.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
A group of AmeriCorps volunteers working with the city of Norton take a break before Friday’s replacement of the U.S. flag at Flag Rock.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Top photo: A group of AmeriCorps volunteers working with the city of Norton take a break before Friday’s replacement of the U.S. flag at Flag Rock above Norton. Bottom photo: UVA Wise Army ROTC cadets salute as a new flag is raised.
NORTON — Despite a week’s delay, Army ROTC cadets and instructors from UVA Wise and East Tennessee State University completed what has become an annual tradition at Flag Rock.
The ceremony, to replace a weather-worn flag and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, was delayed by bad weather and wet conditions on Sept. 11, but cadets and instructors from the joint ROTC unit on Friday completed what had been more than a hundred years of changing the flag at the Norton landmark.
A German immigrant first set a flagpole atop the rock about a century ago to honor his adopted homeland, and the flag has been weathered and replaced continuously over the decades. The UVA Wise ROTC unit took on the task of replacing it three years ago on Sept. 11, and Friday’s event followed the two previous ceremonies: a route march up the mountain from Legion Park to the Flag Rock Recreation Area by 16 cadets led by UVA Wise ROTC commander Capt. Juan Colon and ETSU commander Lt. Col. Kent Monas.
In less than an hour, the team arrived at the parking lot near the Flag Rock overlook, where city trails coordinator Shayne Fields and a group of AmeriCorps volunteers were waiting with a ladder for the team’s eight-soldier color guard to climb the rock and switch the worn flag for new colors.
As one of the team yelled orders to the remaining honor guard at the overlook, the guard snapped to attention and saluted as the new flag rose in the setting sun.
“It was a good day for this,” Monas said after the cadets regrouped to head back down the mountain.