NORTON — Despite a week’s delay, Army ROTC cadets and instructors from UVA Wise and East Tennessee State University completed what has become an annual tradition at Flag Rock.

The ceremony, to replace a weather-worn flag and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, was delayed by bad weather and wet conditions on Sept. 11, but cadets and instructors from the joint ROTC unit on Friday completed what had been more than a hundred years of changing the flag at the Norton landmark.

