NORTON — The 20th anniversary of 9/11 meant more than an early morning field march for 17 Army ROTC cadets and National Guard soldiers Saturday.
Capt. Kyle Bernay, instructor with UVA Wise’s Army ROTC unit, led the team from downtown Norton up Legion Trail to commemorate the terrorist attacks of 9/11 by replacing the weather-worn American flag on Flag Rock.
“I was in high school, junior year in English class in Florida,” Bernay said as he watched the team do last minute stretches and adjust rucksacks for the march. “The principal got on the intercom, told us to turn the TV’s on, and we saw it happen. My teacher was, as it was, from New York and she stormed out of the room crying. We were like, ‘What’s going on?’ and a little shellshocked.
“A month later, I told my dad I wanted to join the military,” Bernay added.
After enlisting in 2002, Bernay eventually saw 37 months in various tours in Iraq though 2017 as an explosive ordnance disposal technician and detachment commander.
“Probably five or six of them,” Bernay said when asked how many of his cadets were alive in 2001. “Alive and who remember it? Probably one. I’ve got a 29-year-old in our program and that’s about it.”
“I wasn’t even born yet,” said cadet James Graybeal, a 19-year-old UVA Wise junior. “It’s been really good for me to watch and commemorate, interact with other people and see how they honor the day and what happened.
“It’s hard to grasp a world that didn’t have this thought of terrorism or 9/11,” Graybeal added. “It makes me wonder what it was like before any of this, but it makes you really appreciative of the things you do have and glad to be doing something like this for the community.”
After the team arrived at Flag Rock Recreation Area, cadets and Guard soldiers got a few minutes rest and began organizing the hike and climb to Flag Rock.
After unpacking and folding the replacement flag, the final team of five — Bernay and cadets Bryston Trent, Jacob Johnson, Logan McGlothin and Jarett Jessee — followed city Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields with a ladder to reach the rock.
The remaining cadets and Guard soldiers fell into formation at the Flag Rock overlook, waiting for the team to appear. Within moments, Bernay yelled, “Order arms,” and the formation came to attention as the flag team lowered the hinged flagpole.
After removing and folding the worn colors, the team raised the new flag to the salutes of all present a few minutes before the time of day when the first airliner crashed into the World Trade Center 20 years earlier.