BLOUNTVILLE — The roof project is officially underway at Tri-Cities Airport.
The roof rehabilitation and replacement project is expected to continue through July 11, according to a press release from TCA. The project will include demolition of the existing roof and a multi-layered roofing system replacement. The new system, the release said, will produce a “new, code-compliant, leak-free product.” The construction will start with the terminal and continue to the concourse.
The airport does not expect passenger traffic to be affected, the release said, but passengers may experience loud noises and dust.
“The Tri-Cities Airport is always striving to be the best airport for our community,” Gene Cossey, Tri-Cities Airport Authority executive director, said in the release. “Projects like the roof replacement can be messy and challenging, but once complete, this project will be just one more reason why we have the best airport in the Southeast right here in the Tri-Cities. So please ‘pardon our dust,’ and thank you for your patience as we continue to make your airport excellent.”
The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million, which, the release said, will be paid for through the use of federal and state grant dollars.
The airport plans to provide construction updates through its social media accounts.
For more information, go to www.triflight.com.
