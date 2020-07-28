ROGERSVILLE — The historic Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville will host its third “Music Monday” of the year so far on Aug. 3, with three performances over the course of a three-hour show from the park gazebo.
Crockett Springs Park is located about a block south of downtown Rogersville. The park is bordered on three sides by parking on Crockett Street, South Rogers Street and South Rogen Street.
The park is home to a state certified arboretum, as well as the location of the historic Rogers Tavern, and the Rogers Cemetery, which is the final resting place of Davy Crockett’s grandparents and Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers and his wife Mary.
The property is owned by the Rogersville Heritage Association, whose director Melissa Nelson launched an effort this year to host more events at the park.
Although the COVID-19 outbreak put the braks on some new programs, the RHA has moved forward with Music Monday, which is a live music concert at Crockett Springs on the evening of the first Monday each month from 6-9 p.m.
“It’s a family-oriented event,” Nelson told the Times News on Monday. “I would love to see families there picnicking on their blankets or in their lounge chairs enjoying the music. Music is very therapeutic, and with the times we’re in right now, it’s very much needed.
Nelson added, “You can social distance. We ask that the audience stay 15 feet from the gazebo (stage), but yet there is plenty of room at the park to get spread out and social distance. Music makes everybody happy.”
Artists performing during the Aug. 3 event include “String Break,” followed by “Cris Griffin” and then the “Wrinkled Pants Trio.”
Nelson added, “It’s going to be a mix. With String Break and Cris Griffin, they’ll play anything from bluegrass to rock, and current music. The Wrinkle Pants Trio is new to me but I know Chip (McLain) plays bluegrass, so I’m excited to see what this group is going to do.”
Cris Griffin is a Rogersville native and is excited to be playing at next month’s Music Monday series.
In her press release, Nelson states that although most of the previous performances playing in the Ball Sisters Band consisted of bluegrass music, she’s offering something a little different at this show — with an eclectic list of songs, including oldies, folk, classic country and some 60s rock, there’s sure to be something you’ll enjoy.
Chip McLain and his Wrinkled Pants Trio perform a mix of Americana, acoustic rock, country, and stuff close to bluegrass in and around East Tennessee.
The trio consists of Chip McLain on guitar, lead and harmony vocals; Laree McMurray on fiddle, lead and harmony vocals; and Alex Greene on upright bass and harmony vocals.
McLain cites Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Don Williams and the New Grass Revival as major influences, and he’s also likely to sing a Gordon Lightfoot tune or two. Emphasis with this project is on original songwriting and harmony with intention.