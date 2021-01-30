ROGERSVILLE — The Armstrong Road bridge, which had been open to one lane of traffic recently during a lengthy construction period, will be closed between West Broadway Street and Locust Street starting Wednesday, Feb. 3 until Monday, July 26.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi told the Times News on Friday that the contractor will begin with utility relocation and then proceed with replacement of the box culvert bridge.
Armstrong Road runs north and south and is a main thoroughfare between Broadway Street and Main Street. It also has an intersection with Locust Street. Its proximity to Rogersville City School and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital makes the bridge closure a major inconvenience for local residents.
“This is a city route that has experienced intermittent closures in the past due to the condition of the existing structure,” Nagi said. “Local stakeholders have been made aware of the upcoming closure by the contractor, Southern Constructors, Inc.”
The bridge originally closed in June 2017 after TDOT determined it was unsafe and had to be replaced. Rogersville was awarded a grant through the IMPROVE Act to pay the entire $1 million price tag for the new bridge.
The bridge had been opened to one lane of traffic since June 2019.