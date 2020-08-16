ROGERSVILLE — City officials were already receiving complaints about safety concerns at a dilapidated car wash on East Main Street before it was burned last week as the result of an alleged arson.
An 18-year-old Rogersville man allegedly told police that on Aug. 7 he noticed a “666” Satanic symbol spray-painted in the building, and he tried to burn it off, resulting in a fire. He was charged with vandalism and arson.
On Tuesday, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to send a letter to the property owner, Bruce Hurley, and his daughter Pam Hurley, regarding the city’s dilapidated property ordinance.
Alderman Mark DeWitte told the BMA Tuesday he had been approached by two men recently who were concerned about the property, which is located adjacent to the Hawkins County Schools bus garage, creating a safety hazard.
Mr. Hurley, who is also a former state representative, was critically injured in a car accident earlier this year and is currently recovering in a rehab center, so his daughter is managing his affairs, DeWitte noted.
“She said there is no insurance on that building, so their plans are to tear it down,” DeWitte said. “I don’t know how quickly that’s going to happen … but that’s just a hazard.”
The car wash has been abandoned since its former owner, well-known Rogersville auto dealer Larry Vickers, was murdered there in 2005.
On Aug. 7 shortly before 9 p.m., the Rogersville Police Department and Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the car wash at the corner of East Main Street and Lena Drive.
RPD Assistant Chief Travis Fields told the Times News that a citizen told authorities on the scene a suspicious male had been seen walking near the car wash shortly after the fire started.
“A short time later, THP Trooper John Tunnell and RPD Officer Andy Banks came in contact with the male, who was identified as Darrell Edward Greene Jr.,” Fields said. “Both officers felt as though Mr. Greene was a person of interest in the structure fire. Mr. Greene was transported to the Rogersville Police Department for questioning.”
Fields added, “A short time later, I arrived at the police department and advised Mr. Greene of his Miranda rights, and he agreed to give a statement. During the statement, Mr. Greene admitted to starting the fire using a flammable can of Old Spice body spray. Mr. Greene advised he was trying to burn off a ‘666’ symbol that was located inside the window area of the car wash. Mr. Greene stated he attempted to put the fire out, was unsuccessful, so he left the property.”
Witnesses reported seeing the “666” spray-painted in the old car wash prior to the fire. A can of Old Spice spray was found outside the car wash where Greene reportedly said he had tossed it as he was leaving, Fields added.
The car wash, which was reportedly valued at $20,000, was a total loss due to the fire.
Greene, 128 Lena Drive, was released on $1,000 bond and arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.
His next court date is Nov. 4.