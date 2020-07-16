ROGERSVILLE — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen formally expressed its gratitude to the local and visiting law enforcement agencies that protected the town from violence and property damage during Saturday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The proclamation was drafted at the request of Mayor Jim Sells and was read aloud during Tuesday’s BMA meeting by City Attorney Bill Phillips.
“They did do a great job, and if you see one I would recommend you thank them and tell them how much we appreciate them from the citizens of Rogersville and this board,” Sells said.
Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker said that on behalf of all the businesses in the downtown area she wanted to “thank all these police forces for the great job they did in making sure that the businesses were safe and they didn’t have to worry about anything happening to them.”
“Even though they lost the day (of business), it was still great to come in the next morning and everything be (the way they left it),” Barker said. “If you went through at 9 p.m. that night, you’d never know anything happened in our community. I’ve gotten calls all week making sure we thanked you all.”
Alderman Brian Hartness told Police Chief Doug Nelson he knew the planning for Saturday’s law enforcement presence was extensive.
“That coordinated effort you folks put together and the good decision making that you did, it was unprecedented for an event that we had in Rogersville, and once again we do thank you all,” Hartness said.
Alderman Mark DeWitte also recognized the efforts of the Street Department and department head Mark Morely.
The proclamation states:
Whereas the Town of Rogersville was selected by an organization supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as the location for a public demonstration in support of their beliefs and goals, with said demonstration to be held on July 11, 2020;
And whereas the planned public demonstration received much publication and notoriety, resulting not only in the assemblage of the demonstrators, but an assemblage of those opposed to the beliefs of the demonstrators, and those opposed to the results of demonstrations previously held in other localities, said results being the destruction of private and public property and personal injury;
And whereas the anticipated gathering of large crowds with opposing views and the potential for violent activities which would be detrimental to the public safety to the citizens of the town of Rogersville, it was deemed essential by the government of the town of Rogersville to provide the maximum amount of police protection to ensure the safety, health and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Rogersville;
And whereas many police and law enforcement agencies throughout the East Tennessee region volunteered the services of their officers to assist the Rogersville Police Department and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in maintaining order and public safety during the aforesaid demonstration;
And whereas the law enforcement agencies which volunteered to assist the RPD and the HCSO provided officers at their own expense;
And whereas due to the efforts of the volunteering law enforcement agencies, and the efforts of the RPD and HCSO, which efforts demonstrated the highest standards of protocol and procedure, no injury to property or person occurred during the demonstration of July 11, 2020;
Now therefore be it proclaimed that the Town of Rogersville is eternally grateful for the professional and exemplary assistance of the following law enforcement agencies: Grainger County Sheriff, Greeneville Police, Greene County Sheriff, Hancock County Sheriff; HCSO; Jefferson City Police; Kingsport Police; Morristown Police; RPD; and Sullivan County Sheriff.