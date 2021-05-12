ROGERSVILLE — Police ended a 95-mph pursuit on Highway 11-W by simply telling the stolen vehicle to stop.
A Morristown woman contacted the Rogersville Police Department on Sunday and stated that her granddaughter, Tosha Marie Helton, had stolen her 2019 Chevy Impala the previous night.
The woman told police that Helton might have gone to Rogersville, where she has friends.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Josh Byrd stated in his report that at about 11:20 a.m., he received notification from OnStar that the stolen Impala was traveling west on 11-W toward Rogersville.
OnStar is a subscription emergency communications service.
OnStar disables vehicle's acceleration system
“OnStar then advised dispatch that the vehicle had exited onto East Main Street and entered the Rogersville city limits,” Byrd said.
“I was traveling on East Main Street when a vehicle matching the description passed my unit. As I turned around in an attempt to copy the vehicle's plate, the vehicle accelerated quickly. The black Impala then attempted to pass another vehicle, which nearly caused a head-on crash with a third vehicle traveling the opposite direction.”
Byrd noted in the report that the driver refused to stop and returned to 11-W, traveling east at 95 mph. Byrd called in the license plate number and confirmed with dispatch that the Impala had been reported stolen in Morristown.
“It was at this time that I gave the instruction for OnStar to disable the vehicle's acceleration system,” Byrd said. “The vehicle slowed as it made a U-turn and began traveling back west on 11-W. The vehicle traveled a short distance until coming to a full stop.”
Helton, 25, 3683 Brights Pike, Morristown, was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest, possession of stolen property over $10,000 and driving on a revoked license second offense.
Her license was revoked due to a 2019 DUI conviction in Grainger County, and she also has a 2020 conviction for driving on a revoked license in Jefferson County.
Helton's other pending legal problems
Helton was also wanted in Jefferson County on a parole violation stemming from a previous felony evading arrest conviction there.
She was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Monday and was ordered held in jail without bond pending a June 16 preliminary hearing.
Helton was also indicted by a Hawkins County grand jury on April 19 on charges including simple assault, vandalism under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3.
Police alleged that Helton was driving the vehicle when her passenger, William Lee Hudson, shot an oncoming vehicle with a BB gun, breaking the windshield.