ROGERSVILLE — A local nonprofit plans to sponsor the Rogersville Fourth of July fireworks show this year.
Dr. Blaine Jones, chairman of Four Square Inc., said he and his treasurer, Mark DeWitte, hosted the show last year and plan to do the same this year.
“We can’t just sit idly and not have some sort of celebration on the Fourth of July, so we are going to try and pull off another big fireworks show again this year,” Jones said.
DeWitte said they decided to host the show because they don’t want to see the tradition end.
“No one has stepped up to try and do the celebration, so we decided, much like last year, that we just can’t let it completely die out,” DeWitte said.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, they do not plan to have a big music show or make this an all-day event.
“We will look into having a sound system for the fireworks soundtrack and possibly a DJ again this year,” Jones said.
Four Square is working with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company to put together the celebration.
The group is hoping to get support from the community to put on the show.
“Hopefully, we will continue to get our great community support and get some big financial backing to put on a fireworks show like we did last year,” Jones said.
Four Square is still looking for a major sponsor for the event. Anyone interested in sponsoring is encouraged to call Jones at (423) 272-3150.
Since they are a nonprofit, all donations are tax-deductible.
Anyone interested in supporting the show financially should mail their donation to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration at P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.