ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Middle School wants the life of Lucas Williams to forever serve as an example to students on what it means to be a student-athlete and a “Warrior.”
On Monday, the Hawkins County Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the RMS football field house after Williams, who was killed in an ATV accident on July 18.
Williams was a top student academically, as well as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the board Monday that although the school is saddened and distraught by the tragedy, they want Williams’ life to serve as an example for other students.
“He truly did set a model for academic and athletic excellence,” Hixson said.
‘We want to play for him this year’
Joshua Kincannon, who served as assistant football coach and assistant baseball coach last school year, was looking forward to coaching Williams as the new head coach this season.
Kincannon said the football team is grieving for Williams.
Usually when they have a team cheer they say, “One-two, RMS, three-four, Warriors, five-six, championship,” because that is their goal. A championship.”
This year, however, after “5-6,” they end the team cheer with “Lucas Williams” to honor their fallen teammate and friend.
“We want to play for him this year, and some of those eighth-graders who are in the same grade as him; they’re taking it hard,” Kincannon said. “I’ve got some boys out there who have never played before and the reason they’re playing is because of Lucas.”
It was Kincannon who pursued dedicating the RMS field house in Williams’ name, as well as retiring Williams’ No. 45 football jersey.
“It was such a tragedy, but I do not want people to remember Lucas by what ended his life,” Kincannon said. “I want people to remember his name for what he was as an individual, and as a student. He was the ideal model for what a ‘Warrior’ should be at Rogersville Middle School. He was a student before he was an athlete. He had perfect attendance. He made the grades. He was a ‘yes sir,’ ‘no sir,’ ‘yes ma’am,’ ‘no ma’am’ type of kid. He just did everything the right way.”
Kincannon added, “I don’t want people to remember that tragic Saturday. I want people to remember who he was and what he did at that middle school.”
‘He set an example for generations of students to come’
Kincannon also wanted to memorialize Williams for future generations as an example of what it means to be a “Warrior.”
“He was — I don’t want to say perfect — but he was close to that mold of what a student-athlete is supposed to be at Rogersville Middle School,” Kincannon added. “I wanted that representation shown so that when people see his name they realize that is what it takes to be a Warrior. That’s what it takes to be a student-athlete at Rogersville Middle School.”
He added, “It’s not only for the current students, but I want future students to see his name and understand that if they want to strive to be a great individual at their school and in their community, he was one who did that, and he set an example for generations of students to come.”
With the Board of Education’s approval this past Monday, Kincannon said he will now schedule an unveiling event at the school for Williams’ family, friends and the community to come see how Williams will be memorialized at the field house.
‘I personally can’t wait to meet him in heaven one day’
Jeremy Bailey, who was head football coach at RMS last year, said Williams’ legacy will forever live on at the school.
“He was a positive role model to everyone around him,” Bailey said. “He was cool, calm and always composed, even in the toughest situations. His last baseball game as an RMS Warrior, we put him on the spot and made him pitch. He had never pitched for us up to that point. He was struggling with the first few batters and I went to talk with him.
“I told him to smile, throw strikes, and believe in his teammates to make the plays for him. He did just that and struck out two batters consecutively and forced a ground ball to seal the win in the top of the seventh. Lucas was fast, quick, had great hands and superior athleticism,” Bailey added.
Bailey noted that, most importantly, Williams believed in his Savior and lived his life giving all the glory to those around him and the credit to God for his achievements.
“He was a great listener and you could see that he took what he was taught and applied it into his life daily whether it be on the field or off the field,” Bailey said. “He wasn’t the most vocal leader, but he spoke with his actions. He would be first to workouts and last to leave. In sprints, he would be at the front of the pack for his grade level. He never questioned a coach’s decision and always done exactly as he was told.”
Bailey added, “I personally can’t wait to meet him in heaven one day.”