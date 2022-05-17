ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville attorney has received a public censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court for violating certain codes of the rules of professional conduct.
Gerald Todd Eidson received a public censure on Friday for violating the rules of professional conduct 1.1 and 1.3.
According to a press release, Eidson was appointed to represent a client in juvenile court regarding a dependency and neglect issue on June 7, 2021. The adjudicatory hearing was set for June 29, 2021.
The release states that the client called Eidson and left several messages but did not receive a reply until the day before the hearing. Eidson also failed to request a continuance prior to the hearing and withdrew that request after the other parties objected.
Due to Eidson’s actions, his client endured potential harm, the release said.
The Board of Professional Responsibility determined that Eidson violated Tennessee Supreme Court rules regarding diligence and competence.
Rule 1.1 states that a lawyer must provide a client with competent representation, which means they must prepare for the case and have the knowledge needed to represent the client.
Rule 1.3 states that a lawyer must act with diligence and promptness when representing a client.
Even though he has received a public censure, Eidson is still able to practice law. The public censure acts as a warning and a rebuke.
Eidson has previously received one suspension and three other public censures for continued communication issues.
Efforts by the Times News staff to contact Eidson on Monday were unsuccessful.