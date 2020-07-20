ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted Tuesday to waive its nonresident student tuition fee for the 2020-21 school year in light of the economic hardships the COVID-19 crisis has helped create for area families.
The tuition fee waiver was recommended by RCS Superintendent J.T. Stroder, who told board members there's a possibility of actually coming out ahead financially with the move.
Non-local tuition student revenue generates approximately $95,000 annually for the independent K-8 RCS system.
Stroder noted, however, that if RCS increases overall enrollment by 13 students, the additional state BEP revenue would offset the lost tuition revenue.
“Everybody is aware of where we've been in the past few months with the COVID thing, and it's placed a lot of hardships on families financially,” Stroder told the BOE. “We're still going to accept applications. We would still like to screen (potential students) on the front end. But as far as tuition goes, we want to waive that requirement.”
The annual nonresident RCS tuition fee scale is $1,500 for one child; $1,900 for two children within the same household; $2,250 for three children; $2,250 for four children; and $2,800 for five children.
“I think during this time, especially with the economy and uncertainties out there, that this is a good gesture,” said BOE Chairman Reed Matney. “Families are struggling just to make it day to day, and I think this a step in the right direction to do our part for our community.”
Board member Todd Biggs asked if the no-tuition students would be “grandfathered in” next year.
“This is a rate that we would revisit every year,” Stroder said.
“This school year is going to be unique anyway,” said board member Dr. Scott Trent. “With the (beginning of the school year) presentation we've seen from Hawkins County, and I assume ours is very similar, there's a good possibility that we'll be stepping back anyway. But I'm in favor of waiving the fee for this coming term.”
Trent's motion to approve the tuition waiver for the 2020-21 academic year was approved unanimously.