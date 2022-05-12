ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education honored the Middle School Teacher of the Year at its meeting on Tuesday.
Principal David Hartsook and Assistant Principal Lindsay Davenport presented Peggy Bishop with a plaque.
Although the school had not recognized a teacher of the year in the last few years, Hartsook said he felt it was time to start honoring the hard work and dedication of staff.
Bishop has been a teacher for 18 years, and she has worked at RCS for five years as a sixth-grade math teacher.
Hartsook spoke about why Bishop received the award.
“First of all, [Mrs. Bishop] understands her curriculum like no other that I’ve ever seen,” Hartsook said. “She takes that knowledge and uses the data to adjust the instruction that she provides our kids based off of the curriculum and what strengths it offers to the needs of our kids. This lady right here uses the common sense approach to give our kids the best that they need every day on an individual basis. It’s not cookie-cutter, and it’s not standardized. Lindsay and I am really proud to thank Mrs. Bishop for what she does for the kids.”
Bishop said that receiving the award was a humbling experience, and she was very thankful for the recognition.
“[My favorite thing about teaching is] seeing the lightbulbs go off when they understand the concept,” Bishop said. “The kids deserve this more than me.”
The school board will recognize the Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Kelley Russell, at its June board meeting.
The school will also be placing a plaque in the lobby to recognize all of the former Teachers of the Year.