ROGERSVILLE — Due to a steady spike in COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County over the past month, the independent Rogersville City School will be going virtual for grades 3-8 beginning Monday.
Superintendent J.T. Stroder told the Times News on Tuesday that the Tennessee Department of Health's Epi-Curves website influenced this decision.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawkins County over the past week, including 19 on Monday; 23 on Sunday; 14 on Saturday; and 9, 21, 23, and 4 each day respectively last Tuesday-Friday.
“If you look at that Epi-Curves website, the numbers have been increasing in Hawkins County since about Sept. 15,” Stroder said. “We're approaching a level where we were back in early August when we delayed school and made the decision to go full virtual.”
Stroder noted, however, that unlike the beginning of the school year when RCS was 100% virtual, beginning Monday it will only be full virtual 3-8.
“Kindergarten through second grade will be on that alternating schedule so that we'll have half (two days per week), and half (the other two days),” Stroder said. “Fridays are still off with teachers working virtual with students who need help. But we're giving teachers the freedom to bring in students who need help. We know which students are struggling heavily right know, and we're planning on bringing them in four days a week regardless.”
When asked if there had been any issues in the school with positive COVID-19 cases and/or quarantines, Stroder said, “A few here and there, but nothing significant.”
Teachers will be in touch with parents to let them know what schedule their students are on.
RCS strongly encourages parents, students and the public to wear masks and social distance.
That is what brought the numbers down in Hawkins County at the end of August, Stroder noted.
The week of Oct. 5-9, Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson shut down Cherokee High School due to an increase in cases and quarantines there. The next week was fall break, and classes resumed Monday across the county on the four-day in-school schedule.
Currently, there are 11 county students in quarantine from cases that were identified prior to the classes resuming on Monday. No new cases in the county school system have been reported since Monday.
"At this time, HCS sees no reason to alter the education operational phase," Hixson told the Times News on Tuesday. "We are dealing with very minimal cases across the county. Of course, this is all subject to change."