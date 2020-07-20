ROGERSVILLE — Similar to the Hawkins County school system's plan, Rogersville City School will look to the county's green, yellow or red status with regard to new COVID-19 cases in determining if the first day of school will be Aug. 10 as scheduled.
RCS superintendent J.T. Stroder presented the school's plan for beginning the 2020-21 academic year to the Board of Education Tuesday.
Hawkins County remains in the green zone, which means its rate of new COVID-19 cases hasn't exceeded the ratio of 10 per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks.
"We're planning on coming back"
If cases increase drastically and put Hawkins County in the yellow zone, Stroder said, online learning options are being put in place.
“We're planning on coming back as we were before COVID,” Stroder told the BOE Tuesday. “We've got some exceptions. We plan on checking temperatures when kids enter the building. We're working on protocols for testing students, testing staff. All staff will have their temperature taken when they enter the building.”
Stroder said the system is also creating protocols for what to do if a student is found to be positive for COVID-19.
Teachers have also been working on the specifics of what their instructional plans will look like under these unique circumstances. Like all school systems in the state, RCS is developing a continuous learning strategy for providing instruction in the event school is partly or completely shut down.
If Hawkins County enters the yellow zone by exceeding 10 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks, Stroder said RCS will enter “Hybrid Mode” — which means partial in-school teaching and partial online and virtual instruction.
“Ideally we want to focus on making sure our lower grades have as much face-to-face classroom time with the teachers as possible, and then maybe moving the more hybrid models as we move up,” Stroder told the board.
Developing an online teaching program
Regardless of how the school year begins, Stroder told the BOE he and the leadership team among his faculty and administrators are working toward a goal of increasing the amount of online instruction students receive, in addition to traditional classroom time.
“Rogersville City School is a small, intimate enough school district that we would like to get our teachers to a point where they're delivering instruction both for students who are in class and livestreaming while they're teaching in-class for students who might be attending from home,” Stroder said. “(For example) they come in on a regular day to teach their schedule, they have students in that classroom, and they may have four or five students up on the screen who are attending from home. They're delivering their instruction, they're delivering it in real time, they've got students in the classroom, they've got students on a screen."
Stroder added, "We're still trying to work out the kinks of how do we post information, how do we post lessons, how do we record for students who may not be able to attend (in person) at that moment in time?”
20% of parents want online option
A poll taken last week revealed that one-fifth of RCS parents want an online instructional option for their children.
“That's a little over 100 kids K through 8,” Stroder added. “The surprising part of that survey was that is seemed like the largest number of parents who wanted their kids to be online was that lower level — kindergarten, first and second grade. We're just trying to get our teachers to a point where we're not asking them to change a whole heck of a lot, other than getting them comfortable with I've got student here (in class), and I've got students here (online), and how do I manage that daily interaction?”
Stroder noted there's a difference between this vision and how some other school systems are providing online instruction. RCS wants its teachers to instruct the students at home via live feed, rather than relying on an outside provider to deliver instructional programs to students online at home.
"Better than anything I've heard or read about"
Board member Todd Biggs noted that such an online instruction program could attract nonresident homeschooled students to RCS.
Board member Barbara Combs, who is a retired teacher, said that vision for the future of RCS is “a wonderful idea.”
“Once the teacher gets used to it, it won't be any extra added lesson plans or anything like that,” Combs said. “As an ex-teacher, it sounds better than anything I've heard or read about.”
"The state says you're shut down and we panic"
“We're in a day and age where we don't want to be where we were in April,” Stroder said. “We don't want to be in a place where the state says you're shut down and we panic, and now we've got to figure out what we're going to do. With this format, if we get our teachers comfortable with it, that's an easy transition for them.
“If the rate of infection gets bad enough, like over 20 (per 100,000) in Hawkins County, then we may go full online option. But we're still going to allow our teachers to come into the classroom and teach just like they teach on a daily basis. They've just got 20 faces up here (on a screen) instead of 20 faces in the classroom. If we close, we want to be able to say, 'See you tomorrow online.' ”